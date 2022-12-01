In the spirit of the holiday season, DIRECTV is gifting some of the year’s best offers to brighten homes all over. These deals are available on DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV Satellite so that you, your family and friends will be fully entertained over the holidays and well into the new year. Explore the offers to find one (or several) that best fit your home.

DIRECTV STREAM

$30 off New Customer Offer

New DIRECTV STREAM subscribers who purchase any package will receive $10 off each month for three months.

$50 off Device Offer

New subscribers who purchase a DIRECTV STREAM device and select the Choice package or above will receive $10 off each month for five months.

Movies Extra Pack

DIRECTV STREAM customers who sign up for the Entertainment, ÓPTIMO MÁS™, Ultimate or Premier package will receive their first three months of Movies Extra Pack for free.

Movies Extra Pack includes:

DIRECTV Satellite

$150 VISA Reward Card

New customers will receive a $150 VISA reward card when signing up for DIRECTV. Customers who switch over from DISH to DIRECTV will receive an additional $150 VISA reward card when using the code SWITCH, bringing the total reward to $300.

$10 off for 12 months

New customers will receive $10 off each month for 12 months when signing up for DIRECTV.

Movies Extra Pack

Movies Extra Pack on DIRECTV Satellite includes:

