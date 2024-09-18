CF Montréal is the youngest of Canada’s three Major League Soccer teams, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming a serious competitor over the years. They’re likely to miss the playoffs this year, but they’re hard at work setting the pace for next season.

Here’s how to watch the rest of CF Montréal’s matches during the 2024 MLS regular season.

CF Montréal Quick Facts Founding Season: 2012

Head Coach: Laurent Courtois

Club Owners: Joey Saputo

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: Stade Saputo Olympic Stadium

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

CF Montréal Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 CF Montréal schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No CF Montréal matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch CF Montréal Games on DIRECTV

Calling all CF Montréal fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

CF Montréal Rivalries

Canada only has three MLS teams, meaning it’s a natural environment for rivalries to be made. And that’s exactly what happened. Here are two of CF Montréal’s top rivalries, both with fellow Canadian teams.

CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC

This rivalry, known as the Canadian Classique or the 401 Derby, is one of the fiercest in MLS. It stems from the long-standing rivalry between the cities of Toronto and Montreal across multiple sports. The rivalry intensified after both teams joined MLS, with high stakes encounters in the Canadian Championship and MLS playoffs. Matches between these two Canadian teams are always heated, with both fans and players showing intense competitiveness.

CF Montréal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Another key rivalry for CF Montréal is with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, which also participates in the Canadian Championship. This rivalry represents the battle for Canadian soccer supremacy across the three MLS teams. While not as intense as the Toronto rivalry, games between Vancouver and Montréal are crucial in determining the top Canadian team each season​.

CF Montréal won’t face either of these teams again during the 2024 MLS regular season.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now. Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions When did CF Montreal join MLS? CF Montreal joined MLS in 2012. How many MLS Cups has CF Montreal won? CF Montreal has never won an MLS Cup. Who is the current head coach of CF Montreal? Laurent Courtois is CF Montreal's current head coach.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."