DIRECTV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT MILITARY AND VETERAN COMMUNITIES

DIRECTV is teaming up with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, service members and their families. This collaboration represents a shared commitment with the military and veteran community, leveraging the BWF’s national Got Your 6 Network of local organizations delivering support to veterans and service members.

Both organizations are coming together with a common goal of improving the health and wellbeing of the military and veteran communities. DIRECTV will utilize the BWF’s expertise and access to a diverse network of national and local support organizations, allowing DIRECTV to activate various military initiatives throughout the year. The sponsorship will allow DIRECTV to showcase its innovative product offerings, engage with colleagues across the enterprise, and demonstrate its continued commitment to the military and veteran communities.

“By integrating military and veteran support into our broader community engagement strategy, we ensure that our values align with real-world impact, and working with the Bob Woodruff Foundation opens the door to a greater network of military initiatives,” said Jon Greer, head of communications and community at DIRECTV. “DIRECTV is honored to contribute to the organization’s unwavering mission in supporting the overall health and wellbeing of veterans, service members and their families.”

As part of the collaboration, DIRECTV will work with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to directly support the Got Your 6 Network through various events, including sponsorship of the Stand Up for Heroes Military Appreciation Dinner and annual gala and concert in New York City in November.

“We are extremely grateful and honored to work with DIRECTV, a driven team that shares our passion and deep respect for the sacrifices made by our veterans and military families,” said Bob Woodruff Foundation CEO Anne Marie Dougherty. “DIRECTV’s support allows us to expand our Got Your 6 network of boots-on-the-ground local partners delivering vital support to veterans and their families in all 50 states. We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with DIRECTV as we have the backs of those who have given so much to our country.”

For more information about the partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, please visit DIRECTV.com.