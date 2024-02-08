Big Game Essentials: How to Throw a Memorable Watch Party

Okay, so you’ve got people coming over to watch The Big Game. Now what? How do you make sure you throw a good party? Consider this your cheat sheet for creating the ultimate at-home watch party.

A Good TV

Already have a big-TV with surround sound? Great, you’re all squared away. But if you don’t, think about setting up a second screen so all your guests can see the game well. Some speakers or a soundbar can help, too. Then turn on DIRECTV to watch The Big Game and all the coverage.

Festive Decorations

Your local grocery store probably carries an inexpensive tablecloth that looks like a football field. But honestly? People won’t care about the decor if you have a tiny TV or serve lousy food. So let’s take care of that for you.

Plenty of Seating

That one loveseat won’t cut it. Get creative if you need to add seating. Borrow stools from a neighbor, say, or bring in some folding chairs.

Delicious Food

Chicken Wings: Americans ate nearly 1.5 billion wings last year. Wanna see if we can break the record?

Pizza: You don’t have to cook, and people love it. But be a considerate host and order a pizza with a gluten-free crust and maybe a veggie pie.

Guacamole: With about 130,000 tons of avocados coming our way for the The Big Game, you should be all set for guac. Go for the seven-layer dip if you really want a crowd-pleaser.

Spinach Artichoke Dip: Try this recipe from the Food Network Kitchen.

Beer-Simmered Hot Dogs: This one is simple:

Melt a stick of salted butter in a pot. Pour in a box of dark brown sugar. Pour in a beer and stir everything together. Cut up hot dogs into bite-size pieces and stir them in. (5) Heat on low for about 45 minutes, until the hot dogs have a nice dark-red color

Yeah, this might sound a little gross. But trust us: your guests will thank you

Cuppa, Cuppa, Cuppa: A dip that’s easy to make and delicious to eat:

Mix together one cup of diced red onion, one cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese,

and one cup of mayonnaise. Put in a baking dish and bake at 350° until the dip bubbles (20 or 30 minutes)

Thirst Quenchers

BEER: Stock your cooler, or maybe even get a keg if you have a big crowd coming.

AN ASSORTMENT OF CANNED BEVERAGES: You can satisfy almost any guest if you have a mix of sodas, flavored seltzers (nonalcoholic), hard seltzers, and canned cocktails.

Games to Play on the Side

HALFTIME BINGO: Let’s face it: the halftime show is a crowd favorite. So tap into that interest by printing out some free DIRECTV bingo cards for your guests. And this year’s performance featuring Usher is sure to be a hit.

SQUARES: Squares works with any crowd, because it requires no skill or football knowledge. Just print out a grid and away you go. Even someone who isn’t a football fan will be riveted to the game if it looks like their numbers might win

PASS THE CUP: Here’s a game you can explain easily to beginners, and you’ll be amazed how focused your guests become when the pot keeps growing.

PROP POOL: A prop sheet is another surefire way to keep your friends entertained. Have each of your guests make their selections for the items you list. Sure, the football-related props are fun:

Which team will score first?

Which player will score the first touchdown?

Who will win MVP?

But things really get interesting when you include questions like:

How long will the National Anthem last?

Will the coin toss be heads or tails?

What song will Usher play first at the halftime show?

Super Bowl LVIII will be held Sunday, February 11, 2024. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm ET. Find the answers to all your questions in the DIRECTV Super Bowl Watch Guide.