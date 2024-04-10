Though still relatively early, it’s safe to say that Dune: Part II will be remembered as one of the cultural touchstones of 2024. The second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling science fiction space opera is taking the winter box office by storm. With a global box office on pace to match last year’s behemoth, Oppenheimer, the new film received rave reviews and is inspiring fans to explore the literary source material for the film.

Adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 tome Dune, which he later expanded into a six-book series, the expansive Dune stories are regarded as among the greatest science fiction novels ever — though before Villeneuve’s films, were thought to be unadaptable.

The Dune films follow in the footsteps of stellar science fiction film adaptations sourced from visionary novels, such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Metropolis,and Children of Men.

Let’s take a deeper look at sprawling sci-fi novels successfully transformed into epic pieces of cinema.

‘Metropolis’ (1927)

Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent German expressionist epic is regarded as one of the great early science fiction films but is not often cited as an adaptation. Lang worked with author Thea von Harbou, who wrote the 1925 novel Metropolis, to bring the script to life.

Due to the film’s sprawling sets, futuristic costumes and lengthy run time, the film took over 17 months and $5 million (an incredible sum for a movie budget at the time) to produce. But due to a mixed critical reception upon release, the film was slashed and cut over the years, with much of Lang’s work thought to be lost forever.

Thankfully, in 2008, a damaged, original print of Metropolis was discovered in Argentina, and a thorough restoration brought the film’s original cut back to life. Today, Metropolis is regarded as one of the most influential films ever made.

‘Frankenstein’ (1931)

Mary Shelley’s 1818 science fiction masterpiece has stood the test of time, as well as countless adaptations. But when we close our eyes and think of Frankenstein‘s monster, we’re likely all imagining Boris Karloff in James Whale’s 1931 film.

Adapted by John L. Balderstone, Francis Edward Faragoh and Garrett Fort, Universal’s Frankenstein took a number of liberties with Shelley’s work, exercising the monster’s backstory and growth into a tragic, human character. Instead, Karloff’s on-screen creature is a silent, crazed killing machine who can hardly grasp the consequences of his own actions (though he does finally find his one-and-only in the classic Bride of Frankenstein).

Though not faithful to Shelley’s work, the film was an instant hit and remains one of Universal’s classic monster movies.

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)

Like Lang with Metropolis, filmmaker Stanley Kubrick worked closely with science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke. Clarke penned the short story The Sentinel, which inspired the plot of 2001.

Today, 2001: A Space Odyssey is remembered as one of the greatest films of all time, thanks to its breakthrough special effects, its vision of space exploration, its rejection of conventional cinematic devices and, for better or worse, a plot that leaves most audience members scratching their heads.

The novelization of 2001, also penned by Clarke, was written concurrently as he and Kubrick also worked on the screenplay. Clarke’s adaptation offers a much more straightforward explanation for many of the film’s more confounding aspects for those who feel perplexed by the film’s final 30 minutes (or, let’s be honest, by the entire runtime).

‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

If you saw the oddly titled novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? sitting on the shelf in your local used book store, you’d probably never guess that it inspired the plot of a gritty, dystopian science fiction masterpiece.

Ridley Scott became interested in bringing Dick’s novel to the screen after leaving the slow pre-production process for a different sci-fi film adaptation called Dune (a Ridley Scott version of Dune, the stuff of cinephiles’ dreams). Coming off a smash success with his horror sci-fi Alien, Scott’s vision of Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? became Blade Runner.

The film is set in a dystopian, noir LA in 2019, in which synthetic humans, known as “replicants,” are hunted down by a police force known as the Blade Runners, an outfit of which a grizzled Harrison Ford is a member.

Blade Runner is one of several Philip K. Dick film adaptations, many of which are also certifiably classic sci-fi movies, including Minority Report, Total Recall, A Scanner Darkly and more.

‘Children of Men’ (2006)

Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men, yet another dystopian action sci-fi thriller, was based on P.D. James’s 1992 novel of the same name. While James’ novel utilizes a dramatic device in which the story alternates between third and first person, with diary entries from Dr. Theo Faron providing the narrative, Cuarón’s adaptation uses James’ conceit as a jumping-off point for a new story entirely.

Set in 2027, the film follows Clive Owen in a world where humans have been infertile for nearly 20 years. When a young refugee named Kee is revealed to be miraculously pregnant, she and Theo must set out to find the mysterious Human Project for protection.

The film was released to critical acclaim and nominated for three Academy Awards. More recently, Rolling Stone magazine ranked it the best sci-fi film of the 21st century.

