DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

Movies - Article

Best Movies of 2023 – According to YOU

Best Movies of 2023 – According to YOU
Share

Now that 2023 has come to a close we can reflect on all the fantastic movies that graced our screens over the last 12 months. In fact, let’s take it a step further, so you can sound off about which ones were your favorites. 

VOTE, THEN SAVE ON THE BEST MOVIES OF 2023

We want to hear which movies you loved the most from the last year. Vote for your favorite movies of 2023 below. On Jan. 22, 2024 we’ll announce the top five movies based on your votes, and DIRECTV subscribers will be able to rent those titles at a discounted price. 

Vote now!

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

How to Watch 2023 College Football Bowl Games Live With DIRECTV

read more
TV

A Festive DIRECTV Guide to Unwrapping the Best Holiday TV Episodes

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more
Promo

More Like This

The 32 greatest Julia Roberts movies
Movies

The 32 greatest Julia Roberts movies

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now
Movies

Top 20 New Movies to Stream Right Now

9 brand new movies streaming in 2024
Movies

9 brand new movies streaming in 2024

15 Best Christmas Movies for Every Mood & Occasion
Movies

15 Best Christmas Movies for Every Mood & Occasion

New Horror Movies to Watch Coming Out in 2024
Movies

New Horror Movies to Watch Coming Out in 2024