From the Court to the Silver Screen: Best Basketball Movies

Basketball has spread across the globe, becoming integral to many different cultures thanks to its accessibility. Whether you’re throwing down on a professional court, dribbling on cracked concrete at the local school, or hooping through a handmade basket in the driveway, it’s a great way to get kids outside, bring communities together and foster talent. Over time, countless movies have been made about basketball, and their wide range of stories reflect its diverse community. But with basketball season comes some dreary weather outside, so if you can’t make it to the playground turn on some of these movies to inspire the shots for your next game of H-O-R-S-E.

‘TEEN WOLF’

A cult classic from 1985, Teen Wolf stars Michael J. Fox as Scott Howard, an average teenager whose world is turned upside down when he discovers he comes from a family of werewolves. Initially seeing his transition as a curse, he soon comes to realize that his newfound abilities could be a gift, raising him to popularity and gaining confidence as he uses them to become the star of the high school basketball team. However, grappling with his dual identity and the pressures of teenage life, Scott must learn that being true to himself is more important than fitting in. A coming of age tale that blends humor, romance and the supernatural with heartwarming ease, Teen Wolf is a beloved classic that will entertain audiences of all ages. Watch Teen Wolf Full Movie on DIRECTV.

‘LIKE MIKE’

Calvin Cambrige, a fourteen year old orphan played by Lil’ Bow Wow, dreams of becoming a professional basketball player. His life takes an extraordinary turn when he discovers a pair of worn-out sneakers with the initials “MJ” inscribed on them, seemingly imbued with magical powers. Once he laces up the shoes, Calvin suddenly possesses unparalleled basketball skills and rises quickly into NBA superstardom. As he navigates the world of professional sports, Calvin learns valuable lessons about teamwork, friendship and the true meaning of family. Like Mike is the perfect throwback movie to watch with your basketball loving children. Watch Like Mike on DIRECTV.

‘ABOVE THE RIM’

Above the Rim is a 1994 gritty drama that delves into the intense world of street basketball and the raw realities that come with it. Kyle Lee Watson (Duana Martin) is a talented high school basketball player with dreams of using his skills as his ticket out of his troubled neighborhood. However, Kyle’s relationship with two brothers, one a drug dealer (played by the late Tupac Shakur) and the other a former basketball star fallen on hard times (Leon), threaten to sabotage his promising future. As Kyle grapples with loyalty, ambition and personal conflict, he finds himself entangled in a web of deception and crime. Above the Rim explores the harsh realities of inner-city life through the lens of basketball, delivering a compelling narrative with a powerful soundtrack and memorable performances. Watch Above the Rim Full Movie on DIRECTV.

‘UNCUT GEMS’

Uncut Gems is not primarily a basketball movie, but rather a tense and chaotic thriller set against the backdrop of New York City’s diamond district in which Adam Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a charismatic and compulsive jewelry store owner who becomes entangled in a high-stakes web of gambling debts, shady deals and personal chaos. Howard’s already tumultuous life is further complicated when a famous basketball player borrows an uncut Ethiopian opal, leaving his 2008 NBA championship ring as collateral. As the world of professional basketball and gambling collide, Uncut Gems will have viewers on the edge of their seat with its fast paced, anxiety-inducing storytelling and Sandler’s exceptional, award winning performance. Watch Uncut Gems Full Movie on DIRECTV.

TRIPLE THREAT: BASKETBALL EDITION

We invited current and former athletes to the DIRECTV Studio to put their basketball skills to the test. Jaden and Niele Ivey are literal basketball royalty, Jenny Taft and Larry English showed how skills from other sports can translate and Joy Taylor and Richard Jefferson really put on a show for us. Find out who came out on top of this showdown.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."