West Coast sports fans unite. Bally Sports West on DIRECTV is your source for watching some of your favorite SoCal sports teams play on TV or your streaming devices. Whether you’re interested in professional sports or CIF-SS athletics, you’ll get your sports fix with real-time game coverage, highlights and analyses on Bally Sports West.

Whether you beam or stream Bally Sports West, you’ll find shows like:

Note: Bally Sports West show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch Bally Sports West

Grab your remote and tune into channel 692 to find Bally Sports West on DIRECTV. If you can’t watch shows on the Bally Sports West channel, you’ll need to upgrade to the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to access the Bally Sports West network.

Note: The Bally Sports West channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Bally Sports West streaming

Away from your TV or on the go? DIRECTV STREAM gives you the freedom to stream Bally Sports West from your preferred smart device with your DIRECTV login. Whether you’re streaming from your laptop on the DIRECTV website or using your smart phone to stream from the DIRECTV app, you can catch the tip-off, face-off, kick-off or first at-bat without worrying.

Is Bally Sports West on other channels?

DIRECTV users can find Bally Sports West on channel 692. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

How can I watch Bally Sports West?

Unsure how to watch Bally Sports West? You can watch Bally Sports West on channel 692 on DIRECTV. Opt for the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to tune into the Bally Sports network.

What channel is Bally Sports West on?

Channel 692 features Bally Sports West on DIRECTV.

Does DIRECTV have Bally Sports West?

Yes, DIRECTV features Bally Sports West on channel 692. To watch the Bally Sports network, you’ll need the DIRECT CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."