The Bally Sports San Diego channel on DIRECTV is your home for watching all things sports in Southern California. From the San Diego Padres to the Anaheim Ducks, Bally Sports San Diego features real-time coverage of games, as well as a selection of pre- and post-game analyses to keep fans in the know about some of their favorite sports teams — including some collegiate sports teams in San Diego.

With Bally Sports San Diego in your regular channel rotation, you can watch shows like:

Note: Bally Sports San Diego show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch Bally Sports San Diego

You can tune into Bally Sports San Diego on DIRECTV on channel 694. To access this channel, you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

Note: The Bally Sports San Diego channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Bally Sports San Diego streaming

Interested in streaming Bally Sports San Diego? Using your DIRECTV login, you can watch some Bally Sports programs on the DIRECTV website or via the DIRECTV app using your computer or smart device. Whether you’re at home or on the go, DIRECTV makes it a breeze to stay connected to your favorite Bally Sports San Diego shows.

Is Bally Sports San Diego on other channels?

DIRECTV features Bally Sports San Diego on channel 694. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

How can I watch Bally Sports San Diego?

You can watch Bally Sports San Diego on DIRECTV on channel 694. Choose the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to get access to the Bally Sports network.

Does DIRECTV have Bally Sports San Diego?

Yes, DIRECTV features Bally Sports San Diego on channel 694. To access the Bally Sports San Diego network, you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above with DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

What channel is Bally Sports San Diego?

Bally Sports San Diego is on channel 694 on DIRECTV.

