The PGA Championship is right around the corner, and we can’t wait to see what the best golfers in the world have in store for us. Last year’s PGA Championship was unforgettable, and this year’s tournament is sure to be one of the biggest golf events of 2023. On May 15-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY, we’ll experience the best of the best teeing off at a beautiful locale.

To help you prepare for the tournament, we put together a comprehensive PGA Championship guide. Our guide features a recap of 2022’s tournament, a preview of 2023’s tournament and some tournament history to help make you the resident expert at your PGA Championship watch party. Let’s dive in!

How to Watch the 2023 PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship will be covered on numerous channels and at different times. Explore how to watch on DIRECTV and the full Championship schedule below.

2023 PGA Championship Schedule

Thursday, May 18 on ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19 on ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20 on ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 on ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

So who won the 2022 PGA Championship?

Last year’s PGA Championship will be remembered as one of the most exciting majors in recent history. When the final day of the 2022 tournament began, Chilean golfer Mito Pereira sat at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard. He was at 9-under-par, which gave him a solid three-shot cushion over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris. Unfortunately, Pereira was about to fall victim to one of the biggest golfing collapses this decade. Pereira struggled throughout the final day. By the time he reached the 18th hole, he dropped to 6-under-par. However, he still managed to maintain his lead in the PGA Championship by a stroke. Zalatoris and Justin Thomas were right behind Pereira on the PGA Championship leaderboard at 5-under-par. All Pereira had to do to win the PGA Championship was make par on the final hole of the tournament. In an unbelievable twist, Pereira’s tee shot went into the creek, which led to him double bogeying on the 18th hole. As a result, Pereira ended the PGA Championship at 4-under-par, and he didn’t even make it into the playoff.

With Pereira finishing in a tie for third, the surprise playoff between Thomas and Zalatoris began. At the start of the final day of the PGA Championship, Thomas was behind Pereira by a whopping seven shots. He put on a show on the final day, as he ended up finishing at 5-under-par after beginning the day at 2-under-par. Thomas carried that hot streak into the playoffs, as he ended up beating Zalatoris to win the 2022 PGA Championship. The stunning seven-shot comeback by Thomas ended up tying the biggest comeback in PGA Championship history and Thomas took home $2.7 million after winning his second PGA Championship.

Where is the PGA Championship in 2023?

This year’s PGA Championship is taking place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The Oak Hill Country Club hosted the PGA Championship in 1980, 2003 and 2013. In 2013, Jason Dufner won Oak Hill Country Club’s last PGA Championship by two strokes over Jim Furyk. Shaun Micheel was the PGA Championship winner at Oak Hill Country Club in 2003. In 1980, golfing legend Jack Nicklaus won his fifth and final PGA Championship trophy — better known as the Wanamaker Trophy — at Oak Hill Country Club.

When is the 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship will tee off on Thursday, May 18. The tournament will wrap up on Sunday, May 21.

Who’s eligible to play in the PGA Championship?

There’s a maximum of 156 golfers allowed to play in the PGA Championship, and there are a lot of different ways for a golfer to qualify for the tournament. Here’s who will be able to play in the PGA Championship 2023:

All former PGA champions automatically qualify

The winners of the last five Masters

The winners of the last five U.S. Open tournaments

The winners of the last five Open Championship tournaments

The winners of the last three Players Championship tournaments

The Senior PGA champion

The 15 low scorers and ties in the 2022 PGA Championship

The 20 low scorers in the 2022 PGA Professional Championship

The top 70 in money standings on the PGA Tour (dating from a week before the 2022 PGA Tour Championship to two weeks before the 2023 PGA Tour Championship)

The golfers from the most recent U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams (but only if they’re in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 9)

Any tournament winner co-sponsored or sanctioned by the PGA Tour since the 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA of America can invite additional golfers who are included in the categories listed above​​

Who are the favorites to win the 2023 PGA Championship?

Here are the 10 golfers with the best chance to win the PGA Championship in 2023:

Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa Brooks Koepka Xander Schauffele Cameron Smith Patrick Cantlay

One notable name missing from this list is the living legend Tiger Woods. Unfortunately, Woods underwent ankle surgery on April 19 and it looks like he’ll be taking an indefinite break from golf. Woods’ ankle surgery took place just 10 days after he withdrew from the Masters with a very noticeable limp.

What are some of the most memorable moments in PGA Championship history?

Tiger Woods wins the 2000 PGA Championship in a three-hole playoff

In 2000, Woods came into the tournament as the defending champion. At just 24 years old, Woods was already the most popular golfer in the world, and he was quickly becoming the first golfer of his generation to transcend into stardom. On top of that, Woods was attempting to become the first golfer since 1937 to win back to back PGA Championships. Coming into the PGA Championship, Woods had blown away his competitors at the other major tournaments in 2000 —the U.S. Open and British Open.

After the third round of the tournament, Woods was ahead of journeyman golfer — and fellow California junior golfing legend — Bob May by one stroke. The final round of the tournament proved to be an intense back-and-forth affair between the two golfers. Going into the final hole, the two were tied. May teed off first, and he birdied on the hole to take a one stroke lead. Woods matched his birdie, and the two went to a three-round playoff. Woods beat May by one stroke in the playoff to win the tournament. In their incredible matchup, both May and Woods set the PGA Championship scoring record. They finished at 18-under-par 270. In addition to becoming the first golfer to successfully defend his PGA Championship title since 1937, Woods became the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three major tournaments in one year.

John Daly stuns the world at the 1991 PGA Championship

Daly was the ninth (and final) alternate for the 1991 PGA Championship, and it looked like he wouldn’t even have a shot at playing in the tournament. However, enough people ended up dropping off the alternate list, and Daly found out the day before the tournament that Nick Price withdrew from the PGA Championship because his wife was about to go into labor. If Daly could get to Indianapolis in time, he’d be able to take Price’s spot. He drove 7.5 hours overnight from Memphis to Indianapolis, and Price’s caddie, Jeff “Squeaky” Medlin, ended up caddying for Daly. In one of the biggest upsets in golf history, Daly ended up winning the 1991 PGA Championship three strokes ahead of Bruce Leitzke. His “grip it and rip it” style of play endeared him to millions of fans, and he’s still one of the most popular golfers in the world 32 years later.

Is the PGA Championship a major?

Yes, the PGA Championship is one of the four major championships in golf. The other three majors are the U.S. Open, the Masters Tournament and the British Open.

What’s the difference between the PGA Championship and the PGA Tour Championship?

The PGA Championship has long been conflated with the PGA Tour Championship, but they’re two completely different tournaments. The PGA Championship is one of golf’s four major tournaments, and it’s organized by the PGA of America. The PGA Tour Championship is a regular golf tournament, and it’s organized by the PGA Tour, which is a different organization than the PGA of America. Okay, that can be a little confusing, so we’ll break it down for you.

The PGA of America is actually the organization that certifies golf pros who work as instructors, club pros and directors of golf. In other words, the PGA of America is an organization for people who don’t play in golf tournaments to make a living. Instead, they typically work at driving ranges, pro shops and golf courses. On the flip side, the PGA Tour is the group that organizes many of the biggest golf tournaments for the world’s biggest golf tour. The PGA Tour is for professional golfers who make a living by playing in tournaments.

The winner of the PGA Tour Championship 2022 was Rory McIlroy. It was his third time winning the PGA Tour Championship.

Now that we’ve gone through the history of the PGA Championship and highlighted some of the favorites to win this year, we hope you’re excited to catch the PGA Championship on DIRECTV! Make sure to tune in on May 18th, 2023 to see Rahm, Scheffler, Thomas and Morikawa battle to become the winner of the 2023 PGA Championship.

