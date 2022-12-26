A little less than a month before the big ceremony is to take place, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released its list of the 2023 Golden Globe nominations, with critically acclaimed 2022 movies like The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, and must-watch new TV shows like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building near or at the top of their respective lists.
Before scores of A-listers and others descend upon the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., for one of the biggest nights of the awards season in January 2023, get to know the names of the actors, actresses, directors, and writers whose lives could be forever changed when their names are read from a small yet powerful envelope.
You can check out the full list of Golden Globe nominees below including RRR, one of the biggest box office surprises of the year and the mysterious second season of The White Lotus, which are both up for multiple awards.
2023 Golden Globe Movie Nominations
Best Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Cary Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Picture – Non-English Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadottir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Song – Motion Picture
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
2023 Golden Globe TV Nominations
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best TV Movie / Limited Series
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress – TV Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Actor- TV Movie or Limited Series
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Actress – Drama Series
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Actor – Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress – Musical-Comedy or Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor – Musical-Comedy or Drama Series
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Tune in to find out which of these nominees will walk away with some new hardware when the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live on NBC and for those with a Peacock Premium subscription at 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. But this is just the beginning, as the 2023 TV schedule will feature quite a few must-watch ceremonies in the weeks following.
This article was written by Philip Sledge from Cinemablend and was legally licensed through the Industry Dive Content Marketplace. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.
