A little less than a month before the big ceremony is to take place, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released its list of the 2023 Golden Globe nominations, with critically acclaimed 2022 movies like The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, and must-watch new TV shows like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building near or at the top of their respective lists.

Before scores of A-listers and others descend upon the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., for one of the biggest nights of the awards season in January 2023, get to know the names of the actors, actresses, directors, and writers whose lives could be forever changed when their names are read from a small yet powerful envelope.

You can check out the full list of Golden Globe nominees below including RRR, one of the biggest box office surprises of the year and the mysterious second season of The White Lotus, which are both up for multiple awards.

2023 Golden Globe Movie Nominations

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Cary Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture – Non-English Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadottir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Song – Motion Picture

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

2023 Golden Globe TV Nominations

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best TV Movie / Limited Series

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress – TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Actor- TV Movie or Limited Series

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Actress – Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Musical-Comedy or Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor – Musical-Comedy or Drama Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Tune in to find out which of these nominees will walk away with some new hardware when the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live on NBC and for those with a Peacock Premium subscription at 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. But this is just the beginning, as the 2023 TV schedule will feature quite a few must-watch ceremonies in the weeks following.

This article was written by Philip Sledge from Cinemablend and was legally licensed through the Industry Dive Content Marketplace. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."